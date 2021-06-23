Ely Rock & Gem Show set for June 26-27
The second annual Ely Rock & Gem Show is set for Friday and Saturday, June 26-27, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at the White Pine Public Museum, 2000 Aultman Street. This is an opportunity for rock hounds to exhibit their quality specimens, lapidary creations, and jewelry. Representatives from area mines will offer ore samples, assist with sample identification, providing information about White Pine’s world-famous ore deposits. In addition, the Museum contains historical maps, pictures, and minerals from White Pine’s earliest days.lccentral.com