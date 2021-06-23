Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ely, NV

Ely Rock & Gem Show set for June 26-27

By Lincoln County Central
lccentral.com
 7 days ago

The second annual Ely Rock & Gem Show is set for Friday and Saturday, June 26-27, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at the White Pine Public Museum, 2000 Aultman Street. This is an opportunity for rock hounds to exhibit their quality specimens, lapidary creations, and jewelry. Representatives from area mines will offer ore samples, assist with sample identification, providing information about White Pine’s world-famous ore deposits. In addition, the Museum contains historical maps, pictures, and minerals from White Pine’s earliest days.

lccentral.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
City
Ely, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Jewelry#Ely Rock Gem Show#White Pine#Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Trump visits the South Texas border amid a shift in the region toward Republicans

Pharr, Texas (CNN) — Former President Donald Trump still wants a wall on the southern border. And he said it's Democrats' fault it hasn't happened yet. On this wet, humid Wednesday on the South Texas border, Trump met with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and more than 20 House Republicans and local border officials to discuss efforts to build a wall, an echo of years and campaigns past. The visit served Trump a public space to vent his frustrations, and served as an act of loyalty of sorts for the Republicans clustered around him. It also highlighted Republicans' desire to push immigration to the forefront amid the ongoing border crisis.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House approves select panel to probe Jan. 6 attack

The House voted Wednesday to create a select committee dedicated to investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, in what will likely become a partisan fight over establishing the facts of the violent attack on the Capitol. Lawmakers voted largely along party lines, 222-190, with only two Republicans, Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyo.)...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves CDC eviction moratorium intact

The Supreme Court on Tuesday left intact a nationwide pause on evictions put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 5-4 vote rejected an emergency request from a group of landlords asking the court to effectively end the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) eviction moratorium, which is set to run through July.