Burlington County, NJ

Suspected Camden Drug Dealer Indicted In Fatal Fentanyl Overdose, Burlington Prosecutor Says

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WhYHS_0adROQGv00
Tareese Brown Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

A 31-year-old alleged drug dealer from South Jersey has been indicted for causing the fatal overdose of a Burlington County woman, authorities said.

A Burlington County Grand Jury returned the indictment against Tareese Brown of Ablett Village in Camden, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

Brown was arrested for allegedly selling a lethal mix of fentanyl-laced heroin and cocaine in 2019, Coffina said.

Brown was charged with strict liability for drug-induced death, 10 counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, 10 counts of selling drugs as well as conspiracy, the prosecutor said.

The indictment was returned on June 15.

An investigation began in September 2019 after Medford Township police officers were called to Club House Lane on a report of an unresponsive 55-year-old female, the prosecutor aid.

An autopsy by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood determined that the victim, Kimberly Bell, died of fentanyl and cocaine toxicity.

The investigation also led to charges against Rashan Demby, 34, of Langham Avenue in Camden.

Demby also was indicted on multiple drug possession and distribution charges, Coffina said.

Medford Township Detective William Knecht was the lead investigator.

Assistant Prosecutor Michael Angermeier is handling the cases.

Both suspects have been held in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly ever since their arrest in February 2020.

