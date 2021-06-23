Cancel
Sci-Fi Thriller 'Infinitum: Subject Unknown' Trailer with Ian McKellen

Cover picture for the article"We are on the cusp of propelling human evolution to a staggering new dimension." Gravitas Ventures has released a new US trailer for a sci-fi thriller titled Infinitum: Subject Unknown. The title is a reference to the concept of "Ad Infinitum" - again and again in the same way; forever. A mind-bending slice of British science fiction, with cameos from Sir Ian McKellen and Conleth Hill. The film stars Tori Butler-Hart as Jane, a woman who is trapped in a parallel universe and is forced to find a way to alter her reality before it is too late. She soon discovers that she is stuck in a time-loop, destined to relive the same day over and over again. With each "reset" she begins to reclaim her memories and piece together the clues to what is happening. I dig sci-fi made on a budget that plays with big concepts, and I am very curious to see what this is about. I'd rather have kept the McKellen cameo a secret - but I guess it's best to promote it with his name.

