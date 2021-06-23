Wildlife Law Enforcement Officers Prepare for Operation Dry Water Officials will be conducting sobriety checks over Fourth of July weekend
Wildlife Law Enforcement Officers Prepare for Operation Dry Water. Officials will be conducting sobriety checks over Fourth of July weekend. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will participate in a nationwide campaign July 2 – 4 called Operation Dry Water. The mission of the nationally coordinated effort is to promote sobriety while boating and educate boaters about the dangers of boating while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.www.caswellmessenger.com