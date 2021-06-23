Wildlife Law Enforcement Officers Prepare for Operation Dry Water Officials will be conducting sobriety checks over Fourth of July weekend

County officials are reminding everyone to stay safe this holiday weekend as the nation celebrates the Fourth of July. The Kaua‘i Fire Department reminds the public that it is illegal to set off fireworks on public property, including streets, sidewalks, or parks. In addition, removing the powder or pyrotechnic contents from any firework is prohibited. The public is also advised that all aerial luminaries, also known as flying lanterns or flying luminaries, are prohibited in the State of Hawai‘i. Fireworks and firecrackers may only be ignited on private property between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. on July 4.