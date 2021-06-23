Lisa Kudrow Was Fired From This Iconic Show Right Before Booking "Friends"

Lisa Kudrow has earned tons of accolades in recent years for her performances on series like The Comeback and Web Therapy. But she'll likely always be best known for playing Phoebe Buffay on Friends. Before she earned the role of the sitcom's lovable weirdo, Kudrow was fired from another iconic show a few days into filming the first episode. And the situation almost cost her the role of Phoebe. To learn what show Kudrow was almost on and why she was fired, read on.