PlayStation Store Mid-Year Deals promotion begins
PlayStation players can save up to 85 percent on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 titles in the Mid-Year Deals Sale. For the duration of the sale, Square Enix’s looter shooter Outriders is discounted by 35 percent, EA’s dodgeball game Knockout City is down 25 percent, FIFA 21‘s Champions Edition is reduced by 70 percent, and multiplayer PvPvE heist game Hood: Outlaws and Legends is 20 percent off. Persona 5 Royal (55 percent off), Saints Row: The Third Remastered (60 percent off), and Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (40 percent off) are also on offer.egmnow.com