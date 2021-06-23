Cancel
Albuquerque, NM

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland Cooks to Share Her Indigenous Heritage

Food & Wine
 7 days ago

U.S. Interior secretary Deb Haaland spends far more time in Washington, DC nowadays than her hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico. But the first Native American to serve in the Cabinet, citizen of the Laguna Pueblo tribe, and lifelong cook is always stocked with a few tastes of home: red chile powder, corn tortillas and frozen roasted green chiles. These essential New Mexican ingredients have kept Haaland rooted to her heritage throughout her historic rise from military kid to small-business owner to Democratic congresswoman and senior Biden Administration official charged with the care of the nation's 1.9 million Native Americans and millions of acres of federal land and water, much of which was once seized from Indigenous people.

