In their efforts, developers are looking to use the Lem update to shore up some oversights made recently and rectify the missing of some opportunities. On quite a few occasions, Hive Minds have been very close to being allowed entry to the echelons of Necrophage primary species. With the Lem update, this is finally made a possibility. Flavor texts are already in place to make the union of Hive-minds and Necrophages fit the theme of the game better.