Physicists show that flying beer coasters will flip 0.45 seconds into flight

By Jennifer Ouellette
Ars Technica
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany a pub crawler has engaged in the time-honored tradition of throwing beer mats—those round cardboard coasters that are ubiquitous in bars—as if the mats were frisbees, often competing to see who can throw one the farthest. But unlike frisbees, beer mats tend to flip in the air and fly with a backspin. Now physicists at the University of Bonn have come up with a theoretical model to explain the phenomenon, according to a new paper submitted to the physics arXiv preprint server.

arstechnica.com
#Physicists#Beer Bottle#Fly#Apologies#The University Of Bonn#German
