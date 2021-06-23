Cancel
Coweta County, GA

Honoring Warden McKenzie

Cover picture for the articleAt the end of June, a legend retires from Coweta County Government. A man who coined the phrase “Make it Happen” and has done just that over his 32 years as Warden of the Corrections Institute and 36 years with Coweta County Government. As Bill McKenzie looks back on his career, he states, “How do I sum up and share 32 years?” There are endless memories and learnings, but one thing is apparent – he is extremely pleased with his team and the impact they have had on our community.

