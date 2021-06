ROCKFORD, Mich. — Plainfield Fire Department personnel rescued a woman who was trapped against a bridge piling in Rockford after tubing on the Rogue River. Police say the incident happened around 5:45 p.m. Sunday evening. Upon arrival, emergency personnel saw several float tubes tangled against the bridge piling under the Childsdale Avenue bridge. The woman was uninjured and wearing a personal flotation device, according to police. Family members were in the water with her attempting to calm her down.