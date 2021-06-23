Cancel
Washtenaw County, MI

EMU Undergraduate Research Stimulus Awards to support students partnering with faculty members in scholarly research

By Anastasia Moutzalias
Echo online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a Board of Regents meeting on June 10, the Undergraduate Research Stimulus Awards were approved for 19 Eastern Michigan University (EMU) students. 19 students along with the support of a faculty member will have their scholarly research supported by the award. The student will receive a $2,000 fellowship that will go directly into their student credit and paid over the semester, and the faculty mentor may receive up to $500 that may go toward certain needs that may aid the research project such as the use of a lab, studio supplies, or equipment.

