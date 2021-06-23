EMU Undergraduate Research Stimulus Awards to support students partnering with faculty members in scholarly research

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Erickson Discovery Grants were awarded to 54 undergraduate Penn State students to cover costs related to undergraduate research. The Erickson Grant program is administered by the Office of Undergraduate Education and helps cover the costs of research such as supplies, materials, books, software and travel for the purposes of data collection. The grant can be used for all facets of scholarship and the creative process, including conceptualization, proposal writing, identification and implementation of methods and communication of results. All projects are conducted under the supervision of faculty. While the project should be primarily the student’s own work, it can be a part of a larger faculty member’s research.