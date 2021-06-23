Archbold grad named Freshman All-American

COLUMBUS – Ohio State freshman Kade Kern had a great first season for the Buckeyes and was rewarded by being named a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. The Archbold native’s consistency was impressive for a freshman as he led the team in hitting at .325 and collected 52 hits. Kern burst on to the scene with a five-hit game in his collegiate debut and hardly slowed his pace. He was second on the team with 14 multi-hit games to go along with 10 doubles, two homers and 30 runs batted in.