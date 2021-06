Since the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as the new Celtic manager, Mat Ryan has emerged as one of the top transfer targets for the club and it is not hard to see why. Goalkeeper has been a position of worry for quite some time now. Vasilis Barkas, Scott Bain and Conor Hazard, all got runs with the first-team gloves last season. But none of them were able to convince that they were the long-term solution between the posts for the Hoops.