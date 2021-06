MPEG-H 3D Audio is an object-based audio coding standard. Object audio keeps parts of the audio as separate sound samples allowing them to be moved around the soundfield, unlike traditional audio where everything is mixed down into a static mix whether stereo or surround. The advantage of keeping some of the audio separate is that it can be adapted to nearly any set of speakers whether it be a single pair or an array of 25 + 4. This makes it a great cinema and home-theatre format but one which also works really well in headphones.