First Trailer for Disney's Remake of 'Turner & Hooch' with Josh Peck

"If you've never heard of Del Close, that means you're not a comedian – which is probably good news for you…" Utopia has released an official trailer for the documentary For Madmen Only, from filmmaker Heather Ross. The full title is For Madmen Only: The Stories of Del Close, and this premiered at the Chicago and Calgary Underground Film Festivals last year. Comedy guru Del Close, mentor to everyone from Bill Murray to Tina Fey, sets out to write his autobiography for DC Comics (called "Wasteland"). As he leads us through sewers, mental wards, and his peculiar talent for making everyone famous but himself, Close emerges as a personification of the creative impulse itself. "We knew that to make the definitive movie about this icon/unknown, we would need to take the same kind of creative risks that he was famous for. As someone known for breaking down genres and experimenting with form—not to mention playing fast and loose with the truth - we decided to apply the same ideas to our film and try to break new ground with the documentary genre." That sounds like the kind of innovation I love to see - I'm looking forward to watching.