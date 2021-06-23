Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

First Trailer for Disney's Remake of 'Turner & Hooch' with Josh Peck

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Everything I cared about in life started with a dog." Disney+ has revealed the first official trailer for the new Turner & Hooch update, a streaming series arriving on Disney+ in July. Based on the original 1989 comedy classic with Tom Hanks, this Turner & Hooch series also acts a sequel, continuing the story with Josh Peck as Scott Turner, son of (the original) Det. Scott Turner. A young detective for the US Marshals solves crimes with the help of an oversized French Mastiff pooch. Turner & Hooch is a fun Disney+ series produced by 20th Television. Matt Nix is creator, executive producer and writer on the series. McG is an executive producer and directed the series premiere. This also stars Lyndsy Fonseca, Vanessa Lengies, Brandon Jay McLaren, Jeremy Macguire, Anthony Ruivivar, Reginald VelJohnson, and Becca Tobin. This copies almost everything from the original film, which doesn't make it that refreshing, but then again who doesn't love a story about a big ol' dog messing with the life of an up-tight detective? Slobber on.

www.firstshowing.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lyndsy Fonseca
Person
Reginald Veljohnson
Person
Matt Nix
Person
Mcg
Person
Josh Peck
Person
Laura Turner
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Becca Tobin
Person
Jeremy Maguire
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series Premiere#First Trailer For#Turner Hooch#The Us Marshals#French#Us Marshal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Disney
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
Related
MoviesNew Haven Register

'West Side Story' Star Rachel Zegler to Lead Disney's 'Snow White' Remake

Rachel Zegler has been cast as Snow White in Disney’s upcoming remake of the classic fairytale. Zegler, who beat out many for the role, is poised for a major breakout. She is making her feature film debut as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story,” which bows later in 2021, and will also appear in the superhero sequel to “Shazam.”
PetsKenosha News.com

‘Turner & Hooch’ Trailer: An Unruly Dog Turns Scott’s Life Upside Down (VIDEO)

Man’s best friend may become man’s best…partner for Scott Turner (Josh Peck) in the new Disney+ series. The streaming service has unveiled the official trailer and poster for Turner & Hooch, premiering Wednesday, July 21, and while Peck’s ambitious, buttoned-up US Marshal may not be on board with his sudden inheritance of the unruly dog, Hooch, that does seem to change… eventually.
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

‘Turner & Hooch’ Minus Tom Hanks… Is It What We Need?

Oh here we go with the why’d they have to reboot something, because the original was good enough. I have to think about the fact that sometimes things need to be updated so that a new generation can see what made a television show so special. Turner & Hooch was...
MoviesETOnline.com

Avantika Finds Her Voice in Disney Channel's First 'Spin' Trailer (Exclusive)

Disney Channel's upcoming music-centric original movie, Spin, has an official premiere date and trailer, and only ET can exclusively reveal the details!. Starring Avantika (Diary of a Future President), the network's first original TV film featuring an Indian American lead will debut Friday, Aug. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by the premieres of the animated special Descendants: The Royal Wedding, and the one-hour baking competition show Disney's Magic Bake-Off, hosted by High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' Dara Reneé and Raven's Home's Issac Ryan Brown.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Disney's live-action Snow White remake finds its lead star

Disney's live-action remakes just keep coming and exciting news has been announced about the upcoming Snow White remake, as Disney has found its new princess. West Side Story and Shazam! Fury of the Gods actress Rachel Zegler has been cast in the lead role of Snow White in the new adaptation, Deadline reports.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Kevin Smith's Trailer Easter Eggs

So it seems our coverage of showrunner & executive producer Kevin Smith, Mattel Television, and Netflix's pseudo-sequel series Masters of the Universe: Revelation has come full circle this week. First, we heard from Smith as he explained how he sold the series to Netflix's Ted Bieseli (also a huge MOTU fan), which was originally titled "Masters of the Universe: The End of the Universe" (with the name changed after it was deemed "a little too dire"). From there, we had the release of the official trailer- one that appears to have lived up to all of the pre-release hype and then some. Now, we're returning to Smith as he guides viewers through all of the easter eggs, teasers, and secrets strewed throughout the trailer.
Petsstartattle.com

Turner & Hooch (Season 1 Episode 1) Disney+, “Forever and a Dog”, Comedy, trailer, release date

When uptight Deputy Marshal Scott Turner inherits Hooch, a giant unruly dog, his new pet destroys his apartment and seems dead set on destroying his career. Scott is desperate to get rid of Hooch, who seems to behave for everyone but him. But when a witness under Marshal protection is kidnapped, he realizes that the dog he never wanted may turn out to be the key to saving the day. Startattle.com – Turner & Hooch | Disney+.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Disney+'s midseason Loki trailer confirms big TVA twist

Disney+'s midseason Loki trailer just confirmed a big TVA twist. The Marvel series recently reached the halfway mark with its twist-filled third episode, and it's now dropped an even juicier trailer confirming that within the three remaining episodes, both Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and his mischievous variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) are captured by the TVA.
MusicPosted by
FanSided

Becca Tobin: Who is the Turner & Hooch actress?

With Turner & Hooch coming our way on Disney+, we are doing a deep dive into the cast, which means revealing where we know them from and who they play. So who is Becca Tobin, where have we seen her before, and who is she playing in the new series?
MoviesMovieWeb

Disney's Jungle Cruise Gets Dueling Trailers and New Character Posters

With Disney's Jungle Cruise now only a month away, we have been treated to not one, but two trailers for the theme park ride based movie. With leads like Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, you can see how it would be difficult to decide how to split screen time between the two in a short teaser, but it seems like Disney have come up with a novel idea of how to solve this quandary - give them one each.
TV Seriesnews-graphic.com

Ben Feldman on How ‘Monsters at Work’s Tylor Relates to ‘Superstore’s Jonah

Monsters Inc. is welcoming a new character to its crew in the new Disney+ series Monsters at Work, premiering with two episodes on July 7. Ben Feldman‘s Tylor Tuskmon is a talented scarer eager to join the ranks of Sully (John Goodman) and Mike (Billy Crystal), but there’s a catch. The company has just transferred its Monstropolis energy source from screams to laughter. Below, Feldman opens up about his new role in the fan-favorite universe, Tylor’s similarities to his Superstore character Jonah, and much more.
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Where have we seen Turner & Hooch’s Lyndsy Fonseca before?

When it comes to a new series like Turner & Hooch, we often meet a lot of new faces. But where have we seen Lyndsy Fonseca before this?. Honestly, the real question might be where haven’t we seen Lyndsy Fonseca before. From How I Met Your Mother to Desperate Housewives and even The Young and the Restless, Fonseca has definitely been on our screens plenty of times before. And of course, we can’t ignore the fact that she is also a Marvel lady too, because she had a role in Marvel’s Agent Carter!
Comicsgamingideology.com

Vision’s Anime Series Gets a First-Look Trailer and Disney+ Premiere Date

A special first-look promo has been released for Star Wars: Visions, a collection of ten animated shorts created by LucasFilm and some of Japan’s biggest anime makers from studios such as Kamikaze Douga, Geno Studio, Studio Colorido, Trigger, Kinema Citrus, Science Saru, and Production IG; check it out here…. As...
TV & VideosFirst Showing

Official Trailer for Doc 'For Madmen Only' About Improv Guru Del Close

"If you've never heard of Del Close, that means you're not a comedian – which is probably good news for you…" Utopia has released an official trailer for the documentary For Madmen Only, from filmmaker Heather Ross. The full title is For Madmen Only: The Stories of Del Close, and this premiered at the Chicago and Calgary Underground Film Festivals last year. Comedy guru Del Close, mentor to everyone from Bill Murray to Tina Fey, sets out to write his autobiography for DC Comics (called "Wasteland"). As he leads us through sewers, mental wards, and his peculiar talent for making everyone famous but himself, Close emerges as a personification of the creative impulse itself. "We knew that to make the definitive movie about this icon/unknown, we would need to take the same kind of creative risks that he was famous for. As someone known for breaking down genres and experimenting with form—not to mention playing fast and loose with the truth - we decided to apply the same ideas to our film and try to break new ground with the documentary genre." That sounds like the kind of innovation I love to see - I'm looking forward to watching.

Comments / 0

Community Policy