Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Novel Official Trailer

"Hollywood 1969… You shoulda been there!" Sony has released a brand new trailer for the novelization of Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. If you haven't heard about this, Tarantino also wrote a book, essentially turning the film's script into a novel. "Quentin Tarantino's long-awaited first work of fiction — at once hilarious, delicious, and brutal — is the always surprising, sometimes shocking new novel based on his Academy Award- winning film." Based on the original feature, the book has more scenes and more time spent with Rick and Cliff. Tarantino's tease: "In the movie, Cliff is a real enigma, you're kind of like, what's this guy's deal? And one of the things in the book is, there's these isolated chapters… It goes back in time to tell you about Cliff at this point in time." The film starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Al Pacino, Timothy Olyphant, Margaret Qualley, Kurt Russell, Rumer Willis, Scoot McNairy, Tim Roth, Damian Lewis. And this trailer even has a few scenes that were cut. Enjoy.