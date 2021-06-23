Some sort of Battlefield 2042 build seems to have appeared on the PlayStation Network
Some version of Battlefield 2042 seems to have appeared on the PlayStation Network, but we’re not entirely sure what it is. Spotted by PlayStation Game Size and reported by MP1st, Electronic Arts has uploaded a PlayStation 4 game with the file name “LOREMIPSUM43KING.” So what does that have to do with Battlefield, you say? Well, an Origin leak for Battlefield 2042 prior to its reveal listed the codename as “Kingston.”egmnow.com