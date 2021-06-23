Some sort of Battlefield 2042 build seems to have appeared on the PlayStation Network

Battlefield 4 is a tremendous video game. I’ve played it on and off since my days at university, still with the same group of friends I made back then in those carefree days. Despite Battlefield I and Battlefield V launching several years after 4, the latter has maintained a solid player base, mostly thanks to the wildly different setting of the game compared to recent releases. With the reveal of Battlefield 2042 and the return to a more modern era of shooters, players have been itching to taste what awaits them in a few months’ time. Thus, they’ve leaped back in Battlefield 4 to such a staggering extent that EA has needed to increase the server size of an almost eight-year-old game.