Rochester, MN

Rochester Area Unemployment Rates Returning to Pre-Pandemic Levels

By Andy Brownell
Quick Country 96.5
Quick Country 96.5
 7 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Employment in the Rochester area is still a couple of thousand positions below the record high reached in the summer of 2019, but the latest jobs statistics from the state show it is back above 87,000 for the first time since November 2019. The latest...

