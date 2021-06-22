Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Khabib Leaks Floyd Mayweather Paycheck

Wrestling-edge.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov recently gave his thoughts on the eight-round exhibition bout between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Logan Paul. He also revealed how much they might have earned from the bout. Khabib reveals the possible earnings from the bout. The bout between Mayweather and Paul took place...

wrestling-edge.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Floyd Mayweather Jr.
Person
Logan Paul
Person
Jake Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Eagle Fc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
Combat Sportshotnewhiphop.com

Manny Pacquiao Claps Back At Floyd Mayweather Regarding His Choice Of Opponents

Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao may never be friends. The former beat the latter back in 2015, after years of planning. After the fight, the tension continued. Recently, Mayweather took a petty shot at Pacquiao in an interview. "Pacquiao at his age [42], which is sad, has to fight. I'm financially set, and I want to make everybody hear this," he gloated.
Combat Sportsfightsports.tv

‘I don’t fight for money’: Manny Pacquiao hits back at Floyd Mayweather

Manny Pacquiao did not mince his words when he got to know what his former colleague Floyd Mayweather had to say about him. Mayweather bagged millions of dollars in his recent exhibition bout against YouTuber Logan Paul. He believes that his decision to retire from the sport at 50-0 after defeating Conor McGregor in 2017 was a wise decision considering the amount of money he has already made during his active years.
FitnessPosted by
Forbes

Smart Fitness Startup FightCamp Raises $90M From Mike Tyson, Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather, Georges St-Pierre, And More

Connected fitness startup FightCamp just bulked up bigtime for the increasingly competitive smart fitness battles. The startup raised a massive $90 million from fighting luminaries like heavyweight boxing champ Mike Tyson, the undefeated light middleweight boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., legendary UFC champion Georges St-Pierre, and current UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou.
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

Floyd Mayweather Jr reacts to Tank Davis win over Barrios

By Allan Fox: Floyd Mayweather Jr took over Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ post-fight press conference last Saturday night, letting the media know what he told him to get the eleventh round knockout victory over WBA ‘regular’ light welterweight champion Mario Barrios (26-1, 17 KOs) at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Fired NXT Employee Leaks Paycheck

The former NXT referee Drake Wuertz had been the part of several controversies during his time in WWE. He had taken stands on multiple occasions and his outspoken nature was not take lightly. He ended up getting released. He revealed he was making over $100,000 per year from WWE. Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Wedding Photo Leaks.
Combat SportsBoxing Insider

Floyd Mayweather Claims He “Can Do A Fake Fight And Get A Hundred Million.”

Floyd Mayweather can smile. It appears he may have added another one hundred million dollars to his bank account. “I’m the only person you know who can do a fake fight and get a hundred million,” he claims in a video posted on social media. “I can do some legalized sparring and get a hundred million.” The former pound for pound great was at a press conference Saturday night after his fighter Gervonta Davis, put on a career defining performance against Mario Barrios in a pay per view event. “Am I the best bank robber?” Mayweather then asked sidekick Leonard Ellerbe “Because I don’t know nobody in sports that’s my age and can still stick ’em up like that.”
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Kamaru Usman Leaks ‘Humiliating’ Colby Covington Photo

The ‘Tribute to the Kings’ event headlined by MMA legend Anderson Silva and former WBC middleweight titleholder Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. took place on Saturday, June 19, at Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico. It was promoted by Borizteca Boxing and Toscano Promotions and produced by Global Sports Streaming. As revealed by reports, it seems the promoters of the event wanted to get UFC megastars, Nate and Nick Diaz, to compete in boxing matches at the event as well. However, while Nate Diaz was definitely interested in competing at the event, it seems the UFC prevented him from doing so. Nate Diaz also called out UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman for picking opponents whom he defeated before. Nate Diaz’s sad apology to Kamaru Usman recently leaked as well.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White ‘Bans’ Nate Diaz From Huge Show

UFC President Dana White is known for a lot of things and being a fan of crossover MMA and boxing promotions is not one of them. He had previously prevented UFC legend Georges St-Pierre from fighting boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya at Triller Club due to the fact that St-Pierre is under contract with the UFC. Dana White’s crazy bet on Tyron Woodley also leaked recently.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Kamaru Usman sympathizes with Conor McGregor: “I can’t imagine what Conor’s going through”

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman sympathized with Conor McGregor, saying that “I can’t imagine what Conor’s going through.”. Usman is the UFC welterweight champion and one of the best fighters on the planet, and since he has become more famous with his wins in the Octagon, he has become a bigger star outside of it. Now that Usman knows what it’s like to be a big star he sympathizes with what McGregor is going through as the most popular fighter in the sport. As nice as it is to have all the fame and the money that McGregor does, Usman wants to remind everyone that you also have to deal with all the haters and the trolls who want you to fail miserably.

Comments / 0

Community Policy