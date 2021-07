Did 12-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte fail to qualify for the swim team the U.S. will send to Tokyo to compete in the Summer Games next month? As he’d put it, “Jeah.”. A polarizing star swimmer who likely would have been an even bigger one if he hadn’t competed at the same time as all-time great Michael Phelps, 36-year-old Lochte was hoping to become the oldest American male swimmer on an Olympic team but fell short of making a fifth trip to the Summer Games after failing to qualify in the 200-meter individual medley. Lochte finished in seventh place in his signature event, nearly three seconds behind second-place finisher Chase Kalisz, who grabbed the second qualifying spot behind winner Michael Andrew.