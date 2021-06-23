Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Design studio Epimonia partners with Minnesota United to make caps

By Iain Carlos
Posted by 
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Epimonia, a Minneapolis clothing design studio that supports refugees, has partnered with Minnesota United to create two caps. The hats, which went on sale on Minnesota United's website June 18, feature a strip of orange fabric from life jackets worn by refugees, according to a press release. As with all of Epimonia's products, half of the proceeds will go to refugee assistance organizations in Minnesota and around the world.

www.bizjournals.com
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/twincities
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Minneapolis, MN
Society
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
Minneapolis, MN
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design Studio#Clothing Design#New York Fashion Week#Minnesota United#Somali American#Greek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Country
Greece
Related