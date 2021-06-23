Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Worth County, GA

South Georgians die in unrelated fires

By Staff Reports
Posted by 
The Moultrie Observer
The Moultrie Observer
 7 days ago

ATLANTA — A pair of accidental fires took the lives of two residents in Mitchell and Worth counties this week.

The Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire reported Wednesday that Belinda Ann Yaremko, 60, died in a fire Monday on Sassafrass Tea Road near Camilla and Charles Stacy Watson, 57, died in a fire early Wednesday morning on Youngblood Road near Sylvester.

They are the 73rd and 74th deaths this year from a Georgia fire, according to a press release from office of Commissioner John King.

King’s Fire Investigations Unit arrived at the Camilla address around 10 p.m. Monday to find the 30-year-old wood frame home with severe damage from a fire and explosion, which destroyed most of the roof and blew windows out into the surrounding yard.

“Mrs. Yaremko’s body was discovered inside the home by our investigators,” King said. “We have determined that this tragic accident was the result of a liquified petroleum gas explosion.”

The Fire Investigations Unit assisted Mitchell County Fire Rescue and the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office on the case.

In Worth County, investigators arrived on scene around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to find a 25-year-old mobile home with heavy smoke and heat damage throughout.

“Mr. Watson’s body was found in a bedroom at the end of the structure,” King said. “Our investigators determined that a container of cigarette butts discovered near the mattress in the bedroom was the cause of this fatal fire. Unfortunately, there were no smoke detectors found in the home.”

The Fire Investigations Unit assisted the Worth County Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

The Moultrie Observer

The Moultrie Observer

Moultrie, GA
865
Followers
73
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Moultrie Observer

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mitchell County, GA
State
Georgia State
County
Worth County, GA
City
Camilla, GA
Camilla, GA
Government
City
Sylvester, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mattress#South Georgians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.
Mcallen, TXPosted by
The Hill

Trump brings show to border

PHARR, Texas — Former President Trump hasn’t formally announced a comeback bid in 2024, but he’s dusting off his old campaign playbook, diving back into the red-hot immigration issue that catapulted him to the White House in 2016. Trump on Wednesday returned to the southern border and his favorite campaign...