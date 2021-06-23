South Georgians die in unrelated fires

ATLANTA — A pair of accidental fires took the lives of two residents in Mitchell and Worth counties this week.

The Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire reported Wednesday that Belinda Ann Yaremko, 60, died in a fire Monday on Sassafrass Tea Road near Camilla and Charles Stacy Watson, 57, died in a fire early Wednesday morning on Youngblood Road near Sylvester.

They are the 73rd and 74th deaths this year from a Georgia fire, according to a press release from office of Commissioner John King.

King’s Fire Investigations Unit arrived at the Camilla address around 10 p.m. Monday to find the 30-year-old wood frame home with severe damage from a fire and explosion, which destroyed most of the roof and blew windows out into the surrounding yard.

“Mrs. Yaremko’s body was discovered inside the home by our investigators,” King said. “We have determined that this tragic accident was the result of a liquified petroleum gas explosion.”

The Fire Investigations Unit assisted Mitchell County Fire Rescue and the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office on the case.

In Worth County, investigators arrived on scene around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to find a 25-year-old mobile home with heavy smoke and heat damage throughout.

“Mr. Watson’s body was found in a bedroom at the end of the structure,” King said. “Our investigators determined that a container of cigarette butts discovered near the mattress in the bedroom was the cause of this fatal fire. Unfortunately, there were no smoke detectors found in the home.”

The Fire Investigations Unit assisted the Worth County Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.