Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Octave set out to end the wait for therapy. Then it got its own waitlist.

By Brian Rinker
Posted by 
San Francisco Business Times
San Francisco Business Times
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Octave's plans to expand its line of mental health clinics are back after hitting a pause due to the pandemic.

www.bizjournals.com
San Francisco Business Times

San Francisco Business Times

San Francisco, CA
769
Followers
2K+
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Francisco Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sanfrancisco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Octave
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Related