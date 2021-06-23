Cancel
RV tour calling out Ron Johnson

Channel 3000
 7 days ago

A statewide RV tour is highlighting the success of the American Rescue Plan while calling out Republican Sen. Ron Johnson.

Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Ron Johnson Calls on GOP to Run Candidates for Local Office: 'Take Back Our Culture'

Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin has urged Republicans to run candidates for every level of public office so that party members can "take back our culture." In his address to the Wisconsin Republican Party state convention on Saturday, Johnson expressed his belief that Republicans have focused too heavily on federal elections and neglected the need to run candidates for local office.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Ron Johnson learned the hard way this weekend that actions have consequences

(CNN) — Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson has been an outlier in his swing state for much of the last several years. While the state has been closely contested -- Joe Biden narrowly beat Donald Trump in the Badger State in 2020 -- Johnson has carved out space as one of Trump's most ardent backers and one of the Republicans most willing to embrace wild conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and the January 6 riot that followed.
Galveston, TXnysepost.com

Ron Johnson says he will no longer oppose 'strange' Juneteenth holiday

Juneteenth commemorates the Union Army's June 16, 1865 declaration in Galveston, Texas that slavery had been outlawed in the United States, liberating America's remaining enslaved African Americans. In 1980, Juneteenth became a Texas state holiday. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced Wednesday morning that the chamber would bring the measure...
Milwaukee, WISFGate

Sen. Ron Johnson is booed at Milwaukee's Juneteenth celebration

Sen. Ron Johnson was booed at Milwaukee's Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, with some members of the crowd yelling at the Wisconsin Republican, "We don't want you here." The incident came days after Congress voted to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. Johnson had originally objected to the move on the grounds that taxpayers should not be forced to pay for an additional holiday for federal workers. He relented last week, paving the way for the Senate's unanimous passage of the bill.
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Ron Johnson won't curtail his reckless rhetoric on vaccines

When Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) announced plans for an event that would "question COVID-19 vaccine safety," many, including Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D), urged him to reconsider. Not surprisingly, the Republican senator ignored his reality-based critics. The result was predictable. During a news conference Monday calling into question the safety...
Madison, WIx1071.com

‘You’re being reckless and irresponsible’: Gov. Evers calls out Sen. Ron Johnson for COVID-19 misinformation

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers called out Senator Ron Johnson on Friday for doubting the safety and effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines. Evers’ comments come after news broke that Johnson plans to host an event Monday with people who claim to have had adverse reactions to the coronavirus vaccine. Johnson has been repeatedly criticized by medical experts for doubting the proven science of the vaccines.
Wisconsin Dells, WIChannel 3000

Ron Johnson to deliver remarks at state GOP convention

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is set to deliver remarks at the state Republican Party convention. The convention began Friday afternoon at the Kalahari Resort in Wisconsin Dells. Speakers were scheduled to appear Saturday, with Johnson expected to take the stage during a morning session. Johnson has taken criticism for advocating for alternative treatments for COVID-19 rather than vaccines. YouTube blocked him from uploading videos for a week after the company said he violated its COVID-19 misinformation policies. His Juneteenth Day speech in Milwaukee was drowned out by a chorus of boos. Johnson last year blocked legislation to make Juneteenth a national holiday. Johnson hasn’t said whether he’ll seek a third term in 2022.
Wisconsin Statethebuzzcincy.com

Russ Rant: Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson Is A Hypocrite [WATCH]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Senator Ron Johnson is being called to the carpet by Russ Parr for being a hypocrite! Just last year he blocked Juneteenth from being celebrated as an official holiday in Wisconsin. Now this year he’s being accused of jumping on the Juneteenth bandwagon and still got booed! Watch the #RussRant below!
U.S. PoliticsUrban Milwaukee

Ron Johnson Doubles Down On Opposition To Tax Cuts For Working Families

Previously: Johnson delayed and then voted against the American Rescue Plan which included the up to $300-per child-per month tax cut payments for working families, $1,400 stimulus checks, and critical relief for schools and small businesses. With 39 million American families next month set to start receiving monthly tax cut...
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Health Officials Slam Ron Johnson Event

Health experts and officials are pushing back against Wisconsin Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson over questionable assertions about COVID-19 vaccines. Johnson, who has said publicly that he won’t get vaccinated and has used his position in Congress to advocate for alternative and unproven COVID-19 treatments, drew new criticism this week for an event he organized spotlighting people who say they have suffered adverse reactions to the immunizations.