Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

First Capitol rioter sentenced avoids prison

By ALEX EDELMAN
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IdCT6_0adRM2LY00
Pro-Trump protesters are seen at the US Capitol January 6 /AFP/File

A US federal judge handed down the first sentence Wednesday against someone charged with taking part in the Capitol riot, with the defendant avoiding prison time after expressing remorse.

Anna Morgan-Lloyd had reached a guilty plea deal with prosecutors before the hearing, admitting she had illegally entered the US Capitol on January 6 as Congress was certifying Joe Biden's November presidential election victory over Donald Trump.

"I was there to support, to show support, for President Trump peacefully, and I'm ashamed that it became a savage display of violence that day," Morgan-Lloyd said during the videoconference hearing before a federal court in Washington Wednesday.

The 49-year-old from Indiana was among thousands of the former president's supporters who believed his false claim that the election was stolen. Trump repeated it in front of a crowd January 6, just before many of them overran the seat of the US legislature in a stunning, chaotic and violent scene that left five people dead.

Morgan-Lloyd said she only remained at the Capitol for some 10 minutes and did not herself commit any acts of violence.

"That was the most exciting day of my life," she wrote of the event on Facebook.

But Morgan-Lloyd cooperated with prosecutors after her arrest. She apologized and "revisited a lot of her ideas," according to her lawyer.

Taking her remorse into account, prosecutors recommended three years of probation for Morgan-Lloyd, on condition she complete community service requirements and pay $500 in damages.

Judge Royce Lamberth followed the recommendations, while reiterating the nature of Morgan-Lloyd's "serious crime."

The insurrection "was not an accident that turned violent," he said.

Federal authorities have deployed considerable resources to identify some 800 people suspected of participating in the January assault, an attack that shocked the country and the world.

So far, about 500 participants have been tracked down and charged, with some indictments more serious than others.

Morgan-Lloyd's sentence could indicate there might be variation in other defendants' punishments, depending on the charges against them and their levels of cooperation.

AFP

AFP

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Us Capitol#Legislature#Protest Riot#First Capitol#Pro Trump
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Protests
News Break
Congress
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

The Senator Who Decided to Tell the Truth

VULCAN, Michigan—Right around the time Donald Trump was flexing his conspiratorial muscles on Saturday night, recycling old ruses and inventing new boogeymen in his first public speech since inciting a siege of the U.S. Capitol in January, a dairy farmer in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula sat down to supper. It had been a trying day.
Congress & Courtsalaturkanews.com

Capitol Rioter Claims INSANE Court Defense

A Capitol Rioter is using the fact that she watched Schindler's List as an excuse for probation… Ana Kasparian and Emma Vigeland discuss on The Young Turks. Watch LIVE weekdays 6-8 pm ET. http://youtube.com/tyt/live Read more HERE: https://deadstate.org/capitol-rioter-tells-judge-that-she-deserves-probation-because-she-watched-schindlers-list/?utm_source=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark "An Indiana woman who was arrested and charged in February for participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 wrote a letter to the judge presiding over her case apologizing for storming the Capitol, saying that she felt “ashamed” that things turned violent." Hosts: Ana Kasparian, Emma Vigeland Cast: Ana Kasparian, Emma Vigeland *** The largest online progressive news show in the world. Hosted by Cenk Uygur and Ana Kasparian. LIVE weekdays 6-8 pm ET. Help support our mission and get perks. Membership protects TYT's independence from corporate ownership and allows us to provide free live shows that speak truth to power for people around the world. See Perks: ▶ https://www.youtube.com/TheYoungTurks/join SUBSCRIBE on YOUTUBE: ☞ http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=theyoungturks.
Presidential ElectionTelegraph

Five things we learnt from Trump's comeback campaign rally

Donald Trump is back on the campaign stage ahead of next year's midterm elections to warn that Republicans must win back Congress if they are to "take back America". After five months out of office, the former US president proved he can still draw massive crowds as he held his first post-presidential rally in the small rural town of Wellington, Ohio.
ProtestsIdaho8.com

New bodycam video released of rioters attacking police at Capitol

The Justice Department released six never-before-seen clips of police body-camera and surveillance footage showing rioters harassing and attacking police on January 6 around the US Capitol. With several taken from the viewpoint of DC Metropolitan Police officers as they were overrun, the videos are the latest chilling example of how...
Protestsexplore venango

Three More Western PA Capitol Rioters Taken into Custody

PITTSBURGH (EYT) — Federal charges have been filed against three more people from Western Pennsylvania in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol in January. (Pictured above, left to right: Samuel Fox, Mitchell Vukich, and Nicholas Perretta) According to a release from the Department of Justice, Samuel Fox of...