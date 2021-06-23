Elizabeth Scott Community lifts COVID-19 visitor restrictions

Monclova Twp., Ohio (WTVG) - Big changes are coming to nursing and assisted living facilities across the state. Ohio Governor Mike Dewine passed an order requiring all facilities to allow visitors without an appointment. At Elizabeth Scott Communities today marks the first day of the open door policy. Family members and friends are able to freely visit with residents without an appointment. For those who spent months in isolation, then relying on windows and social media apps to see family members, the ability for a surprise visit is bound to lift spirits.