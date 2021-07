Kanako Murata was heartbroken over her fight against Virna Jandiroba at UFC Vegas 29 getting stopped, but it was probably for the best in light of the damage she sustained. Murata and Jandiroba fought on the preliminary portion of the card in what was advertised as a grappler versus wrestler matchup between the two future stars of the strawweight division. The fight eventually made it to the ground, where Jandiroba quickly went to work on several close armbar attempts on the left arm of Murata that nearly stopped her in the first round. She fought through them, however, and her resilience got her to the second round.