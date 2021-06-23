NFL World Reacts To The Scouting Combine News
Indianapolis has been the host city of the NFL Scouting Combine for the past 34 years. But, according to recent reports, the event could be on the move after next season. In a message sent to each of the league’s 32 teams on Wednesday, the NFL said it would start accepting bids from teams who would like the combine take place in their city. The winning bid would win the right to host the five-day event starting in 2023 and through 2028, per the Indianapolis Business Journal.thespun.com