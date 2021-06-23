NFL World Reacts To The Scouting Combine News

Purdue DE George Karlaftis’ scouting report — can he be the first Boilermaker in over 10 years selected in Round 1 of the NFL Draft?. The last time Purdue had a player selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, George Karlaftis didn’t even live in this country. From Athens, Greece, to West Lafayette, his journey has been a remarkable ascent to pass-rush dominance at Purdue. Suitably, the player Karlaftis is most commonly compared to is Ryan Kerrigan, who just so happened to be Purdue’s Round 1 prospect in 2011. Some 10 years later, does an early scouting report show that Karlaftis can follow in Kerrigan’s footsteps in the 2022 NFL Draft?