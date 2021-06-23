Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL World Reacts To The Scouting Combine News

By Matt Audilet
Posted by 
The Spun
The Spun
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Indianapolis has been the host city of the NFL Scouting Combine for the past 34 years. But, according to recent reports, the event could be on the move after next season. In a message sent to each of the league’s 32 teams on Wednesday, the NFL said it would start accepting bids from teams who would like the combine take place in their city. The winning bid would win the right to host the five-day event starting in 2023 and through 2028, per the Indianapolis Business Journal.

thespun.com
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
153K+
Followers
31K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Glazer
Person
Arash Markazi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Combine#Nfl Scouting Combine#Nhl#American Football#Boooooooooooo#Nfl Combine#Heidifang#Arashmarkazi#Bora#Jpq1999#The Nfl Combine#Colts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
News Break
World
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Kemba Walker Trade News

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski dropped one of his patented “Woj bombs” this morning, announcing that All-Star guard Kemba Walker is being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Per the report, the Boston Celtics are trading Walker, their No. 16 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft and a 2025...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Calvin Johnson’s Lions Admission

Calvin Johnson played for only one NFL franchise – the Detroit Lions. The Hall of Fame wide receiver was the No. 2 overall pick out of Georgia Tech in the 2007 NFL Draft. Johnson played for the Lions from 2007 until his retirement in 2015. The former star wide receiver was one of the most dominant players in recent NFL history, making four All-Pro teams and six Pro Bowls.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Madden 22 Cover

With so many great candidates to feature on the cover of EA’s Madden NFL 22, EA decided to give us both Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady and Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. The design features Brady and Mahomes sitting on a bench and looking into the camera. It’s...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Jimmy Kimmel News

The college football world officially has a new bowl game sponsor. Wednesday evening, late night television host Jimmy Kimmel announced that he is the sponsor of a new college football bowl game in Los Angeles. “Finally, a college football bowl named after a human being…the inaugural Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

George Karlaftis, Purdue DE | NFL Draft Scouting Report

Purdue DE George Karlaftis’ scouting report — can he be the first Boilermaker in over 10 years selected in Round 1 of the NFL Draft?. The last time Purdue had a player selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, George Karlaftis didn’t even live in this country. From Athens, Greece, to West Lafayette, his journey has been a remarkable ascent to pass-rush dominance at Purdue. Suitably, the player Karlaftis is most commonly compared to is Ryan Kerrigan, who just so happened to be Purdue’s Round 1 prospect in 2011. Some 10 years later, does an early scouting report show that Karlaftis can follow in Kerrigan’s footsteps in the 2022 NFL Draft?
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Kenyon Green, Texas A&M OG | NFL Draft Scouting Report

Kenyon Green’s scouting report — can the Texas A&M guard become the Aggies’ first OL selected in Round 1 of the NFL Draft since 2016?. Between 2013-2016, the Texas A&M Aggies had an offensive lineman selected in the first round of the draft every year. Since then, however, only three players from the position have heard their name called. In the 2022 NFL Draft, offensive guard Kenyon Green should restore the Aggies’ reputation as a breeding ground for first-round talent. Green’s early scouting report details why he may well be the most dominant offensive lineman in college football this season.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL teams to begin bidding on hosting NFL Combine

The South Florida region has long been considered a prime destination for the biggest game in football — Miami’s hosting of Super Bowls is frequent and figures to continue to be a staple of the league’s rotation thanks to owner Stephen Ross’ latest renovations to Hard Rock Stadium. But there’s about to be a new show in town for NFL franchises starting in 2023 — one that will undoubtedly catch the eye of the Dolphins’ brass in their bid to continue being a prominent NFL destination:
NFLBattle Red Blog

NFL Combine Will Change Locations.... Eventually

The NFL sent out a memo to teams announcing that the NFL Scouting Combine is on the move! Well, starting in 2023 at least. The league informed all 32 clubs, via a memo obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Wednesday, that hosting the annual showcase will be open to a bidding process starting with the 2023 event. The expansion of host cities continues the league’s focus on growing and evolving marquee events to reach millions of fans locally, nationally and internationally, Rapoport added.
NFLchatsports.com

Could Raiders, Las Vegas host NFL Combine?

It is clear Las Vegas wants to become a major part of the NFL experience and there is already speculation within the league that it could make a push to become the next home of the NFL Combine. Wednesday afternoon, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported that the league is going...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

MAC draft prospects and scouting reports for 2022 NFL Draft

Tony Pauline begins his annual Preseason Summer Scouting series with scouting reports on the 2022 NFL Draft prospects from the MAC. With the 2021 NFL Draft behind us and the college football season around the corner, it’s time to set our eyes on the next group of NFL hopefuls that could be available next April in the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas. As such, it’s time to begin my annual Preseason Summer Scouting series, starting with draft prospects and scouting reports from the Mid-American Conference (MAC).
NFLinsidethestar.com

NFL to Seek Hosting Bids for NFL Combine, Dallas Could Host in 2023

The NFL has done a masterful job at making every item in their calendar an event that fans and analysts take note of. The games certainly take priority, but there is similar interest in the offseason events like the opening of free agency and the NFL Draft. Another event that holds people’s attention in late February, when football’s been over for weeks, is the NFL Combine.
NFLThe Phinsider

Could the NFL Combine head to South Florida?

The NFL has decided they will start allowing teams to submit bids to host the annual NFL Scouting Combine, beginning with the 2023 edition. With everything in the NFL becoming a spectacle full of fans, the league seizing on the opportunity to expand the Combine simply makes sense. Can a city turn the week-long review of draft prospects into a fan-fest style event, creating excitement and revenue for the league?
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Zach Harrison, Ohio State DL | NFL Draft Scouting Report

Wide receiver and cornerback are two of the most productive positions under the Ohio State banner. Still, one could argue that the Buckeyes have produced a comparable amount of NFL talent on the defensive line as well. Since the turn of the century, Buckeyes such as Ryan Pickett, Will Smith, Vernon Gholston, Cameron Heyward, Joey Bosa, Nick Bosa, and Chase Young have gone in Round 1. Dozens more have graced the later rounds. Can Ohio State DL Zach Harrison follow in their footsteps in the 2022 NFL Draft?
NFLRealGM

NFL To Unveil Bid System To Host Future Combines

The NFL has informed its teams that it will accept bids from cities other than Indianapolis to host its annual scouting combine beginning in 2023, according to a source. All teams will have the opportunity to let the league know whether they have interest in hosting the combine as well as upcoming NFL drafts and Super Bowls.
NFLhawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise Sports: The NFL reacts to Nassib coming out

After 55 years coach Dennis Agena is retiring from the Kalakaua Clinic. He says his great players would usually differentiate themselves around the 6th grade. He also explained why he started in the first place. Sunrise Interviews. Jocelyn Alo has plans to get her masters degree and play pro ball.
NFLMarietta Daily Journal

Source: Cowboys planning to place bid to bring NFL scouting combine to North Texas

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys have plans to bid on the National scouting combine in hopes of bringing it to North Texas, a source told The Dallas Morning News. For the last 34 years, the annual five-day event in Indianapolis was in one location, but the NFL informed clubs on Wednesday it’s accepting bids to move it. It’s similar to what the league does with the Super Bowl and NFL draft.
NFLYardbarker

Could NFL Combine move out of Indianapolis?

The annual NFL Combine is becoming more and more of an event with each passing year, as the general public’s desire for football content combined with a glimpse at top NFL Draft prospects makes it more attractive for audiences. As a result, the league appears to be looking at a big change in where the event takes place.
NFLallfans.co

Cardinals should put in bid to host future NFL Scouting Combine

Starting in 2023, the Arizona Cardinals could host the annual NFL Scouting Combine in their home stadium. On Wednesday, the NFL said they would start putting out the process for cities to bid to host the scouting combine. The Arizona Cardinals should be one of those teams. The combine has...
NFLNFL

NFL Scouting Combine location open to leaguewide bidding process beginning with 2023 event

The NFL Scouting Combine is primed for a new home in the near future -- multiple, in fact. The league informed all 32 clubs, via a memo obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Wednesday, that hosting the annual showcase will be open to a bidding process starting with the 2023 event. The expansion of host cities continues the league's focus on growing and evolving marquee events to reach millions of fans locally, nationally and internationally, Rapoport added.
NFLchatsports.com

Cowboys will reportedly put in a bid to host the scouting combine

When Jerry Jones built AT&T Stadium and The Star, he was always going to try and bring new events to those facilities. According to the Dallas Morning News, he’s got his eye on another event. Since 1987, the NFL has held the annual scouting combine for the draft in Indianapolis....