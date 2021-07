Your business is only as good as the people who power it. So how do you attract and retain the best talent out there?. In this video, Nicole Walters, founder and CEO of Inherit Learning Company and star of USA Network's She’s The Boss, spoke with Jonathan Morris, founder of Fort Worth Barber Shop, Hotel Dryce and host of Self Employed on the Magnolia Network, about his mindset when it comes to hiring and keeping great people.