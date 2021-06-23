Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

How easy is it to find an affordable, energy-efficient car? Depends where you live.

By Sean McHenry
marketplace.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuying a car is often a big decision. Buying an energy-efficient car? Depending on where you live and how much you’re willing to spend, that can be … a journey. Amy Harder, vice president of publishing at the clean energy initiative Breakthrough Energy, recently wrote for Axios about her quest to find a clean car.

www.marketplace.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Breakthrough Energy#Axios#Marketplace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Cars
Related
Buying CarsStandard Banner

How to Sell Your Car in 3 Easy Steps

(BPT) - Thinking about selling or trading in your old ride? It can be hard to say goodbye but consider this: used cars are currently in high demand and your pre-loved pal could be worth more than you think. As you prepare to sell your car, there are a few easy steps to follow to ensure you’re fully prepared before handing over the keys. Not sure where to start? Here are three tips to make selling your car hassle-free.
Indiana Statewbiw.com

Easy summer energy-efficiency tips to keep your bill cool

INDIANA – Summer means rising temperatures, and Duke Energy is helping customers save with easy, low- to no-cost do-it-yourself projects and tips to prepare for summer’s heat. “We typically see energy use spike in the summer since air conditioning is one of the biggest energy users in your home,” said...
Carsempoweringmichigan.com

How To Find The Right Electric Vehicle For You

Have you considered saving gas and improving your carbon footprint with an electric vehicle? EVs have come a long way in the past several years and there are more choices than ever to find the right EV that will fit your lifestyle and budget. Finding the EV for you. With...
Home & GardenPosted by
Family Handyman

Energy Efficient Windows: What to Know Before You Buy

Meet the Expert: Steve Urich is the Senior Director of Programs at the National Fenestration Ratings Council. When you see all the options and add-ons available for your windows, you’ll realize they provide more than a nice view and some fresh air. In this article I’ll outline the important terms and numbers you need to know to make informed window buying decisions. For guidance I spoke with Steve Urich, a windows expert and senior director of programs at the National Fenestration Ratings Council.
Home & Gardenfinehomebuilding.com

Strong, Energy-Efficient Garage Doors

When building a high-performance house, every part of the home matters—including the garage. Insulated garage doors are beneficial in both cold and hot climates, preventing extreme temperatures from reaching adjacent rooms, for more comfort year-round. On the Connecticut Fine Homebuilding House, the team got to work installing Clopay’s House Reserve Wood Modern doors, which have solid wood framing and cladding and are filled with expanded polystyrene insulation. The doors provide an R-value of 5.9, which will help make the garage a comfortable buffer between the indoors and outdoors on this Passive House remodel.
Economycedarcityutah.com

Where can you find the money to build a safe, predictable retirement?

FEATURE —How long do you think you will live? Do you believe you’ll live into your late 70s? Are you confident you’ll follow in the path of your parents, who were alive and well into their mid- to late-80s?. The average joint life expectancy (men and women together) is approximately...
Home & Gardenideahuntr.com

How Energy Efficient is your house and why that matters

Did you know that an inefficient house could be costing you thousands of dollars every month? Energy efficiency is not just a buzzword. It helps you take care of the planet, minimize wastage, and ultimately save money. When houses are constructed, they aren’t made to be airtight. The outside air...
Energy IndustryWTAX

CWLP rebates for energy efficient businesses

Commercial customers of CWLP can get as much as $10,000 in rebate money by replacing their current indoor lighting systems with more energy efficient LED lights. The CityLights commercial lighting efficiency rebate program is designed to assist commercial customers in reducing their overall energy bill and assist the utility in cutting high cost, peak summer load demand.
Home & Gardentmj4.com

Beat the Heat with Energy Efficient Windows!

Energy-efficient windows not only make your home more comfortable during the hot summers, but they also can help homeowners cut down on utility costs. Window Select has defender max energy efficient windows and doors to help get you started! Justin Kiswardy, Window Select President, is with us today for a very special live demonstration. Justin will also discuss the fuel savings pledge that Window Select has to offer.
Carsnationalgeographic.com

Will charging electric cars ever be as fast as pumping gas?

Slow charging times are holding back potential EV customers, but emerging science says a fast-charging battery is possible. Electric vehicles are gaining popularity fast, but some prospective buyers remain hesitant. One big reason is that charging EVs is slow. While drivers today are accustomed to filling their gas tank in less than five minutes, EVs, depending on the size and specifications of the battery, typically take at least 30 minutes to get 80 percent charged at the fastest charging stations out there.
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

How to Find an Amazing Deal on a Used Car

New cars are currently in short supply, which has driven up the price of used cars significantly. With car buyers nationwide trying to find good used car deals and dealers pricing them higher than ever, it can be downright daunting trying to find the right deal for you. Here are a few tips to help you on your way to finding an amazing deal on a used car.
Kennewick, WAFOX 11 and 41

How to give your living space and home an energy tune up

KENNEWICK, WA – Experts say just like your car needs a tune from time to time, the same should be done inside your living space. Here’s how you can make your home more energy efficient and save money doing it. A home energy tune up is something you can do...
Carskoamnewsnow.com

What is a Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle?

In terms of how they drive, fuel cell electric vehicles, sometimes abbreviated as FCEVs, work exactly like regular battery-powered electric vehicles (BEVs). Electric motors provide power to the wheels and there’s no internal combustion engine. But while BEVs are charged by external power stations, FCEVs bring their powerplant with them, a hydrogen fuel cell.
Energy Industryideahuntr.com

How Using Solar Energy Benefits The Environment: Find Out Here

Everyone knows the financial benefits of solar energy. Solar photovoltaic cells reduce energy bills significantly. They also attract federal and state tax credits. Another well-known benefit of solar energy is its positive impact on the environment. This renewable energy source is marketed as an environmentally friendly option, but do you really know how exactly it benefits our surroundings? Here’s how:
EconomyHouston Chronicle

How to Know If You’re Overpaying on Car Insurance

Commuting to the office, going to a friend’s house for a summer BBQ, taking a family road trip…remember that thing we call driving? Well, now that the world is finally on the road again (can you hear Willie practically belting this out?) it’s probably time to revisit your car insurance and make sure you have what you need without any gimmicks. Savvy shares their experience and knowledge on what drivers should review as the company has the simplest, hassle-free car insurance listing comparison tool in the game. The website let’s drivers compare hundreds of insurance policies to their current one in 30-seconds flat, for free… seriously.
Sciencearxiv.org

Decoding the Density Dependence of the Nuclear Symmetry Energy

The large imbalance in the neutron and proton densities in very neutron rich systems increases the nuclear symmetry energy so that it governs many aspects of neutron stars and their mergers. Extracting the density dependence of the symmetry energy therefore constitutes an important scientific objective. Many analyses have been limited to extracting values for the symmetry energy, $S_0$, and its ``derivative'', $L$, at saturation density $\rho_0 \approx 2.6 \times 10^{14}~\mathrm{g/cm^3}$ $\approx 0.16~\mathrm{nucleons/fm^{3}}$, resulting in constraints that appear contradictory. We show that most experimental observables actually probe the symmetry energy at densities far from $\rho_0$, making the extracted values of $S_0$ or $L$ imprecise. By focusing on the densities these observables actually probe, we obtain a detailed picture of the density dependence of the symmetry energy from $0.25\rho_0$ to $1.5\rho_0$. From this experimentally derived density functional, we extract $L_{01}=53.1\pm6.1 MeV$ at $\rho \approx 0.10~\mathrm{fm^{-3}}$, a neutron skin thickness for $^{208}Pb$ of $R_{np} =$ $0.23\pm0.04$ fm, a symmetry pressure at saturation density of $P_0=3.2\pm1.2 MeV/fm^3$ and suggests a radius for a 1.4 solar mass neutron star of $13.1\pm0.6$ km.
CarsAutomotive Addicts

How to Find the Best Car Insurance

It is very important to get car insurance if you are planning on driving. As well as driving without car insurance leaving you at risk of having to pay extremely high financial costs if you are involved in a vehicle collision, it is actually legally required in many states that you have at least the basic form of car insurance if you are driving on public roads.