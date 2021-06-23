Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boone County, IL

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Boone, Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kane by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 03:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Boone; Cook; De Kalb; DuPage; Ford; Grundy; Iroquois; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; La Salle; Lake; Lee; Livingston; McHenry; Ogle; Will; Winnebago Periods of Heavy Rainfall Tonight through the Weekend with Possible Flooding Multiple rounds of thunderstorms with heavy rainfall are expected over the region through the weekend, primarily tonight through Saturday. Despite dry weather and drought conditions across portions of northern Illinois, river flooding and flash flooding will be possible. Uncertainty is still high regarding the placement of the highest rainfall totals and the extent of the flood threat. Some locations are likely to experience over three inches of rain, and may see more than five inches through Sunday. Drought conditions will reduce the threat of flooding, however rainfall rates in heavy thunderstorms can lead to flash flooding in dry soil conditions, as well as in heavily urbanized or poor drainage locations. If multiple waves of heavy rainfall were to occur in the same locations, dry soil moisture conditions could be overcome and river flooding may materialize. Confidence in the exact location of the heaviest rainfall remains low at this time, and rainfall amounts by next week may vary significantly across short distances. This outlook means that there is the potential for elevated river levels and flooding impacts, but the timing, extent, and severity remain uncertain. Persons with interests along area rivers should closely monitor the latest forecasts.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Ford County, IL
County
Lake County, IL
County
Kane County, IL
City
Kankakee, IL
County
Livingston County, IL
County
Cook County, IL
County
Will County, IL
County
Grundy County, IL
State
Illinois State
County
Dekalb County, IL
County
Winnebago County, IL
County
Lee County, IL
County
Iroquois County, IL
County
Mchenry County, IL
County
Dupage County, IL
City
Iroquois, IL
City
Kane, IL
County
Ogle County, IL
City
Livingston, IL
County
Kankakee County, IL
County
Kendall County, IL
County
Boone County, IL
County
Lasalle County, IL
City
Lasalle, IL
City
Mchenry, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought Conditions#Hydrologic Outlook#Boone Cook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Anticipation of possible Trump Organization indictments builds

Former President Trump 's inner circle and legal experts are bracing for the political and legal fallout of charges being filed against his company as soon as Thursday. Multiple news outlets reported New York prosecutors are expected to charge the Trump Organization, as well chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. The charges stem from multi-year investigations by the Manhattan district attorney's office as well as the New York attorney general's office into the financial dealings of the Trump Organization.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Former U.S. Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld dead at 88

June 30 - Donald Rumsfeld, a forceful U.S. defense secretary who was the main architect of the Iraq war until President George W. Bush replaced him as the United States found itself bogged down after 3-1/2 years of fighting, has died at age 88, his family said in a statement on Wednesday.
CyclingPosted by
CBS News

Woman who caused Tour de France crash in custody

A cycling fan who caused a huge pileup on the opening day of the Tour de France on Saturday has handed herself in to police in Brittany. The woman leaned out into the road in front of the lead pack, holding up a homemade banner for the TV cameras and not looking out for the riders.
MLBPosted by
NBC News

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer accused of assault

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Trevor Bauer is being investigated by police in Pasadena, California, after a woman alleged he assaulted her, police said. A woman sought an order of protection from a court under a domestic violence prevention law, attorney Marc Garelick said. The woman "suffered severe physical and emotional pain" in a recent incident, Garelick said.
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Serena Williams withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury

Serena Williams won't win her eighth Wimbledon title this year. During her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Tuesday, Williams suffered an apparent leg injury that forced her to retire from the match. Williams appeared to slip on the grass during the fifth game of the opening set and sought...