It doesn't matter what kind of car you drive, a Porsche will be better. This is one of the known laws of the universe and there's not much you can do about it. When it comes to proper GT models like the 911 GT3 and the upcoming GT3 RS, there's no doubt that shaving every last second off a lap time is the main focus, but what if you're the type of person who buys a car to enjoy every day? Someone who doesn't like an attention-grabbing rear wing? Well, the 911 GT3 Touring returns for another year, and it's still the pick of the bunch.