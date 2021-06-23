Cancel
Kansas State

Kansas man dreams of lottery jackpot, wins $75,000 two days later

 13 days ago

(UPI) A Kansas man who had a dream about winning $25,000 from the lottery had his dreams come true in triplicate two days later when he won a $75,000 prize. Mason Krentz of Silver Lake told Kansas Lottery officials he had a vivid dream about winning $25,000 from a lottery ticket, so he had reason to be hopeful two days later when he bought a 100X scratch-off ticket and another game from the Buy and Ride 7 store in Topeka.

