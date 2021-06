The film "UNCHAINED” was originally supposed to come out in 2020 but it ended up being delayed. The new release date is scheduled for 7/2/21 as a VOD. The plot has actress Mair Mulroney playing a young woman who gets kidnapped and taken to a remote compound. She is forced by her captors to fight other women being held prisoner in an underground fighting ring as a sport for rich businessmen. She tries to convince the women to join her in plotting an escape.