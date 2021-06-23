Former Cubs Star Accuses Pastor of Having Affair With His Wife and Defrauding Charity
Former Chicago Cubs pitcher Ben Zobrist is accusing pastor Byron Yawn of having an extramarital affair with his wife Julianna and of defrauding his charity, according to a lawsuit filed in Tennessee back in May, per PEOPLE. The lawsuit states that Yawn "usurped the ministerial-counselor role, violated and betrayed the confidence entrusted to him by [Zobrist], breached his fiduciary duty owed to [Zobrist] and deceitfully used his access as counselor to engage in an inappropriate sexual relationship with [Zobrist]'s wife," according to multiple outlets who obtained the lawsuit.popculture.com