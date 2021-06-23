Hydrologic Outlook issued for Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 18:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 06:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Benton; Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter Risk for Heavy Rainfall and Possible Flooding Increases through the Weekend The region will transition to a period of wet weather beginning Thursday, with multiple separate rounds of rainfall possible, including heavy thunderstorms at times. Despite dry weather and drought conditions across portions of northern Illinois, river flooding and flash flooding may still be possible. Uncertainty is high regarding the exact locations of the highest rainfall totals and the extent of the flood threat. Rainfall is expected to move into the area on Thursday. Multiple periods of rain, including heavy rainfall at times, may then occur through at least a portion of the weekend or into next week. A more favorable pattern for wet weather will take shape, with the heaviest rates likely to be associated with thunderstorms. Some locations may experience several inches of rain over several days. Although recent rainfall has slightly improved drought conditions for portions of the area, moderate to extreme drought still exists in far northern Illinois. Drought conditions will reduce the threat of flooding, however rainfall rates in heavy thunderstorms can lead to flash flooding in dry soil conditions, as well as in heavily urbanized and/or poor drainage locations. If multiple waves of heavy rainfall were to occur in the same locations, dry soil moisture conditions could be overcome and river flooding could occur. Confidence in the exact location of the the heaviest rainfall remains low at this time, and rainfall amounts by next week may vary significantly across short distances. This outlook means that there is the potential for elevated river levels and flooding impacts, but the timing, extent, and severity remain uncertain. Persons with interests along area rivers should closely monitor the latest forecasts. No additional statements are expected at this time.