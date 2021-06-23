Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Citrus, Sumter by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Citrus; Sumter A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN CITRUS AND NORTHERN SUMTER COUNTIES At 607 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of Inverness Airport, or 8 miles west of Wildwood, moving southeast at 10 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Wildwood, Lake Panasoffkee, Coleman, Rutland, Wahoo, Adamsville, Withlapopka Isle and Sumterville. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.alerts.weather.gov