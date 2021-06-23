Special Weather Statement issued for Forrest by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-23 09:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: High winds can bring down trees and large limbs resulting in serious injury or property damage. Exercise extreme caution when outdoors during such strong winds...and be especially aware of older trees. Target Area: Forrest A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN FORREST COUNTY UNTIL 600 PM CDT At 508 PM CDT, Meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Mclaurin, or 12 miles south of Hattiesburg, moving southeast at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Brooklyn around 535 PM CDT.alerts.weather.gov