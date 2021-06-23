Cancel
Mike Hoss is the new 'Voice of the Saints,' joining Deuce McAllister in booth

The new ‘Voice of the Saints’ is here, and it’s New Orleans broadcast legend Mike Hoss. Here’s what to know about the new voice headed to the broadcast booth alongside Deuce McAllister.

