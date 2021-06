I began to feel a lot of fatigue. I’d had a heart attack the previous Thanksgiving, but this fatigue felt different. I went to my doctor, and she did blood work. My red cell count was down, and she said I was anemic. Then she asked if I’d be willing to see a specialist, so I said yes. I knew at that moment that it was cancer. My dad had died of stomach cancer in 1972. I was scared. I’d watched my father literally waste away for about nine months before he finally passed.