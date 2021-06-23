Cancel
Congressional redistricting commission releases preliminary map

By Jeff Rice
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreliminary Colorado Congressional maps were presented to the Congressional Redistricting Commission Wednesday afternoon. The statewide map somewhat resembles the suggested map forwarded to the redistricting commission in early May, but still include large portions of urbanized Arapaho and Adams counties in the Fourth Congressional District. The Fourth District also would include the city of Pueblo. Members of Club 20, Action 22 and Pro 15, representing Colorado’s rural counties on both sides of the Divide, had hoped those counties would be included in one of the urban districts.

