Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Experts: Benefits of COVID vaccine outweigh small heart risk

By MIKE STOBBE
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G6J4t_0adRIzky00

NEW YORK — (AP) — Federal officials said Wednesday they plan to strengthen cautions about a rare side effect of some COVID-19 vaccines — chest pain and heart inflammation, mostly among teenagers and young adults.

But in an unusual joint statement, top U.S. government health officials, medical organizations, laboratory and hospital associations and others stressed the overriding benefit of the vaccines.

“The facts are clear: this is an extremely rare side effect, and only an exceedingly small number of people will experience it after vaccination. Importantly, for the young people who do, most cases are mild, and individuals recover often on their own or with minimal treatment,” the statement said.

There does seem to be a link between the Pfizer and Moderna shots and some cases of heart inflammation, experts said at a meeting Wednesday of an outside panel that advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on vaccinations.

The problem appears to be most common in young men after they receive their second of two doses, but it is nevertheless rare overall: There have been 323 confirmed reports of the inflammation in people younger than 30, and the vast majority recovered from their symptoms.

That risk “seems to me, and to many others, to be much lower than the risk of COVID,” said Dr. Brian Feingold, a University of Pittsburgh heart specialist who is not a member of the panel.

There have been nearly 2,800 COVID-19 deaths among adolescents and young adults, and more than 4,000 youths have suffered a dangerous condition called MIS-C that appears to be linked to the coronavirus. COVID-19 itself also can cause heart inflammation.

The expert panel did not vote to change its recommendation to CDC that Americans as young as 12 get the shots.

CDC officials said Wednesday that they plan to update their guidance to say that anyone who suffers the heart inflammation after one dose of the vaccine can defer a second shot. Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration is planning to put together a product warning that notes the risk.

One of the first Americans diagnosed with vaccine-linked heart inflammation was Sean Morrison, a scientist in Dallas. Three days after his second dose, he developed intense pain in his chest that he said felt like a heart attack.

He was hospitalized for four days as doctors investigated. They did not see any lingering effects, but they advised him avoid exercise so his heart could recover.

Morrison, a stem cell biologist at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, praised the vaccines as a crucial weapon in the battle against a virus that has killed about 600,000 Americans. But he also called for more research into the side effect.

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
38K+
Followers
56K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid Vaccine#Cdc#Covid#University Of Pittsburgh#Mis C#Cdc#Americans#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
Public HealthMedicalXpress

US experts review heart problems among teens after COVID shots

A panel of experts convened by the top US health agency was meeting Wednesday to review data surrounding more than 300 confirmed cases of heart inflammation among adolescents and young adults after receiving mRNA COVID vaccines. The committee, hosted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), will hear...
Diseases & Treatmentsdawsoncountyjournal.com

Experts to check heart problems in vaccinated teens

A panel of experts convened by the top US health agency will hold a meeting Wednesday to review data surrounding more than 300 confirmed cases of heart muscle inflammation among adolescents and young adults after receiving mRNA Covid vaccines. The committee, hosted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Public Healthindialife.us

US CDC advisors review heart risks tied to Covid vax

Advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) held a meeting to review rare heart problems in younger people immunised with Covid-19 vaccines. There have been more than 1,200 cases of myocarditis and pericarditis in young people who were administered with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, according to presentations published on Wednesday at the meeting of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices.
PharmaceuticalsTimes and Democrat

FDA to add heart risk warning to mRNA vaccines

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it will add a warning about rare cases of heart inflammation in adolescents and young adults to fact sheets for the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, but the CDC said the benefits still greatly outweigh the risk.
Public Healthaappublications.org

Town hall takeaways: ID, cardiology experts discuss COVID-19 risks, rare post-vaccine myocarditis

Editor’s note:For the latest news on COVID-19, visit http://bit.ly/AAPNewsCOVID19. Experts at an AAP town hall discussed topics related to COVID-19, including the risk of myocarditis after vaccination. They agreed the best approach pediatricians can take when counseling patients and families on COVID-19 continues to be:. encouraging vaccination for all eligible...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Forbes

CDC Finds ‘Likely’ Link Between Vaccine And Rare Heart Inflammation, But Covid Causes It Too (And Is A Bigger Risk)

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention safety group said Wednesday it has found a “likely association” between a rare heart inflammatory condition in young people and the coronavirus vaccine—though the number of reported cases is minute compared with total inoculations and the risk of getting the disease is even greater among those who get Covid-19.
Public Healthtapnewswire.com

Hitting you in the heart – your COVID vaccine.

The CDC is getting more reports than expected of heart inflammation cases after the COVID-19 vaccinations, according to Dr. Tom Shimabukuro, deputy director of the CDC’s Immunization Safety Office. “Of the 1,226 reports of post-vaccination heart inflammation — a jump from under 800 — 827 were for myocarditis or pericarditis...
Women's Healthmarket.us

CDC TO Include Heart Inflammation Warning For MRNA Based COVID19 Vaccines For Teenagers And Young Adults

Health authorities in the US are planning to add another official warning about vaccination with mRNA-based COVID19 shots among teenagers and adolescents. Health experts from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have said that scientists have found a potential link between rare heart inflammation disorder and mRNA-based shots. However, they have said that the benefits of taking these shots still outweigh the risk. Experts from the CDC have conducted a meeting of experts to declare the decision of adding a warning about mRNA shots. Health experts have analyzed around 323 confirmed cases of myocarditis and pericarditis that is inflammation in the lining that surrounds the heart. These cases have taken place among people who have been younger than 30 years. Henry Bernstein, who is a pediatrician at Cohen’s Children Medical Center in New York and a member of the expert panel at the CDC, has said that the incident of heart inflammation is quite a rare event and when it takes place it is usually mild. He has said that he would still advise parents to get their adolescent children vaccinated with the shots. Health experts have around 309 people out of 323 who have been admitted to the hospitals. Nearly 295 people have been discharged from the hospitals. Nine people have remained in the hospitals and around two of them have required intensive care at the hospitals. In addition, experts have not been able to gather data on five cases.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

If You Live Here, You're at Risk of COVID, Say Experts

If you live in a state with low vaccination rates, COVID-19 is a big danger. In fact, states with low vaccination rates are "time bombs waiting to happen," says Michael Osterholm, an epidemiologist, Regents Professor, and Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. Why? A new and "more transmissible" variant—dubbed Delta—will soon become the most dominant form of the virus in America, which is why cases are rising in some counties. Read on to see which states have the lowest vaccination rates—counting down to the #1 least vaccinated, and therefore potentially the most at risk—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Healthamicohoops.net

CDC Post warns of Govt symptoms

Many postoperative conditions can be managed by primary care physicians, who should focus on improving the quality of life of patients, according to the new guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC in English. Several months after the initial infection, the company warns doctors against using diagnostic...
Public Healththetotalplug.com

Masks Are Still Recommended To Be Worn as Delta Variant Worsens Coronavirus Pandemic

The Delta variant, a strain of Covid-19 believed to be more transmissible and dangerous than others, has spread to almost every state in the US. The variant is expected to be the most dominant coronavirus strain in the US, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. And with half the US still not fully vaccinated, doctors say it could cause a resurgence of Covid-19 in the fall--just as children too young to get vaccinated go back to school.