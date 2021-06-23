Clay County care fire, death investigation

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a burglary at approximately 5:51pm on Tuesday, June 8th, 2021. Upon investigation on the evening of Monday, June 14th, 2021, a Clay County Deputy found that Riley Neuman, 19, Autumn Swancutt, 19, and Izayah Hooven ,19, all from Spencer, Iowa, were all involved in the Burglary. Neuman and Swancutt were arrested and charged with Burglary 3rd, a Class “D” Felony, Criminal Mischief 3rd, an Aggravated Misdemeanor and Theft 4th, a Serious Misdemeanor. Hooven was arrested and was charged with Burglary 3rd, a Class “D” Felony, Criminal Mischief 2nd, a Class “D” Felony and Theft 4th, a Serious Misdemeanor. Neuman, Swancutt and Hooven were all held on a $5,000.00 cash or surety bond.