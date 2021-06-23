Clay County care fire, death investigation

A house fire in Jefferson County resulted in one death Tuesday. At 5:24 a.m. a good Samaritan reported to the Jefferson County Emergency Communications Center of a residence engulfed in flames at 2487 Ash Avenue south of Batavia according to Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding. The Batavia, Libertyville, and Eldon fire departments and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded, and though efforts were made to extinguish the fire, the structure was completely burned. The resident, 66-year-old David Headley was located deceased in the structure remains, and several surviving dogs were recovered. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the sheriff’s office, and the cause and manner of Headley’s death will be determined by the State Medical Examiner’s Office, pending autopsy results. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.