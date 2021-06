Expert organizer Marie Kondo once said, “Discard everything that does not spark joy.” This is much easier said than done. Organizing and simplifying can be a daunting task for even the cleanest individuals. “Stuff” piles up. “Stuff” from Christmas two years ago, “stuff” from your child’s first birthday, “stuff” that does not fit anymore, “stuff” that you swore you would get rid of years ago. The truth is, “stuff” can take over your life. Once you are finally ready to conquer the years’ worth of “stuff,” you probably do not even know where to begin. Luckily, local people like professional organizer Dena Willis exist.