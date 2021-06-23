Sacramento Republic FC return home Saturday

FC Galesburg traveling soccer is holding tryouts on Saturday for the 2021-2022 year at the Knox County YMCA. Any youth between five and nineteen years old interested in playing soccer is encouraged to attend. “It’s..an opportunity – we play a lot of games in the Quad Cities….Peoria,” organizer Zac Cox said. “Otherwise, the only other opportunity for kids around the Galesburg area is to play for the YMCA. You’ll get some good training, and just get better at soccer.” Tryout times on Saturday are at 9:00 am, 9:30 am and 10:00 am for the different age groups. “We will take kids as young as five years old. Those first few years they just play four versus four on a small field. We don’t need a whole lot of players for a team at that young age group, but we need people to sign up for the tryouts so we know how many players we’ll have for the teams.” Players need to bring their own cleats, shin guards, and water bottles. The tryouts are free but will cost around $50 once teams are established. Cox added that volunteers are still needed at every level. Register online here.