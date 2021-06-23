Cancel
Sacramento Republic FC return home Saturday

galtheraldonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter seeing last week’s match postponed against Oakland Roots due to the Roots’ field at Laney College not being approved for play by the USL and match officials, per a statement released by Oakland on June 19, the Sacramento Republic FC will play its next match Saturday, June 26 at home against Phoenix Rising FC at 8 p.m.

