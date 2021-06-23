Cancel
Idaho State

All aboard? With Crapo & Boise’s support, congress takes first step to bring Amtrak back to Idaho

By BoiseDev
KIVI-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho — This article was written by Margaret Carmel of BoiseDev. Boise is one small step closer to getting back on track for passenger rail service. After the urging of the City of Boise and Senator Mike Crapo, the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation put an amendment on a passenger rail package to study reopening a discontinued Amtrak route through southern Idaho.

