Despite Stormy Seas of Pandemic, Grace O'Malley Celebrates First Anniversary of U.S. Launch; Sees Smoother Sailing Ahead
NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Grace O’Malley, Ireland’s premium whiskey and spirits brand, is proud to announce their continued growth both internationally and in the U.S. on the one-year anniversary of the U.S. launch. Following acclaim at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition with their Blended Irish Whiskey earning a Double Gold Medal and their Heather Infused Irish Gin earning a Gold Medal, Grace O’Malley has seen continued success as they have launched in over 200 stores, as well as making their product available to 45 states through their online platform, shopgraceomalleywhiskey.com.www.sfgate.com