Despite Stormy Seas of Pandemic, Grace O'Malley Celebrates First Anniversary of U.S. Launch; Sees Smoother Sailing Ahead

When I think about stormy seas many ideas pop into my head. We know that both large and small bodies of water have ferocious storms come up quickly. I wonder how many shipwrecks there are around the world. My maternal grandfather was from Spain. His family owned a fleet of sardine boats. I am sure they encountered many storms. My wife and I visited Gloucester, Mass. We got to have lunch at the Crows Nest and got to take pictures by the mariner with the ship’s wheel dedicated to all the sailors lost at sea. We even got to see the vessel used in the movie “The Perfect Storm.” In college, I went sailing with a buddy of mine who was a seasoned sailor. We were out on Percy Priest Lake near Nashville when a horrible storm came up. I thought we were going to die and prayed, “Sweet Jesus, HELP!” My friend later admitted it was the worst storm he had ever been in.