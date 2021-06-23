Strauss and Wagner Joins Kickstarter to Bring USB-C Headphones to Android and Google Pixel Users
NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. A few months back, New York based headphone brand Strauss and Wagner introduced the EM205 wired earbuds to the market. The EM205 came with a 3.5MM adapter, making it compatible with select devices. Unfortunately, this excluded USB-C users with Androids and Google Pixel smartphones. After popular demand, Strauss and Wagner released a Kickstarter campaign that is promoting a USB-C compatible wired earbud--the EM8C. Please note that this product is not compatible with Apple products.