Santa Monica, CA

Domuso Integration With Resident-Link Gives Residents A Path To Build Credit From Rent Payments

By PRWeb
SFGate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA MONICA, Calif. (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Domuso, a leading payment platform and financial services provider for multifamily operators, today announced it has partnered with Fraud Protection Network, Inc. (FPN), to offer Resident-Link, a unique resident amenity. This new service integration will give multifamily residents the opportunity to improve their credit standing simply by paying rent on time, with the added security of knowing their identity is being protected.

www.sfgate.com
